China's 500-metre Radio Telescope To Start Hunting For Alien Life Starting September

Humanity has wondered whether we are alone in the universe. Thus, scientists have been constantly on a lookout for signs of life beyond our planet. Now, China will reportedly start an attempt to search for aliens from September 2020.

In 2011, China built a five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST). China’s Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) completed the construction of the telescope in 2016. The telescope was made available to astronomers in January 2020. However, since then, the telescope is undergoing upgrades. Recently, SETI’s Chief Scientist gave a statement to a media portal wherein he officially announced that China’s hunt for aliens will take place in September 2020.

A research paper published by China’s Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) in March put out the observation results of the telescope. The research paper suggests solutions to remove radio frequency from Earth. It also gives suggestions to identify the presence of signals from extraterrestrial civilizations.

Features and uses

The telescope will not only help find extraterrestrial life but will also help to study cosmological phenomenons like black holes, gas clouds, pulsars and other distant galaxies. The telescope measures 500 meters in diameter, however, it can only focus on a 300-metre segment at one point of time. The telescope requires 4,500 36-foot triangular panels along with a 33-ton ‘retina’ device. Reportedly, the 500-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope will have the ability to scan double the sky area covered by the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. Up until now, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico held the record for the largest single-aperture radio telescope in the world.

The plans for the construction of the FAST telescope were published in 1994. However, the telescope received funding in 2007. The cost of building the telescope is reportedly 270 million dollars.

According to a media portal, the five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope has identified 99 pulsars. Pulsars are rapidly spinning neutron stars. Out of the 99 pulsars, 30 pulsars have been identified as fast-rotating millisecond pulsars.

Chief scientist on FAST Telescope

In a speech delivered in March, chief scientist Zhang Tongjie said that further examination of the Aperture Spherical Telescope was required to identify which signals could be from extraterrestrial life. He also said that aliens would not interfere with general scientific observations that will be recorded by the FAST Telescope. Recently, NASA has also announced its plans of conducting an alien search. This search will be carried out with the help of its James Webb Space Telescope.

