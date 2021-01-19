China Unveils Magnetic Levitating Floating Train That Can Hit 620 Kph Speed

China has unveiled the prototype of its fastest train that uses magnetic levitation technology. It can reach up to a speed of 620 kilometres per hour. According to the Independent, the "floating train" has been developed by scientists at the Southwest Jiaotong University, who used high-temperature superconducting (HTS) technology to make the carrier frictionless and super-efficient. The prototype of the train was displayed to the media on January 13 but the actual operation is not expected to start anytime soon.

Read: IN PICS: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's First Pictures Have Arrived; Check Them Out

China's state-run media Xinhua News shared the first glimpse of the train on social media last week. The video showed the train levitating in the air just above the tracks with the help of magnets. The train will be a driverless carrier when it becomes operational in the next three to 10 years. The single-coach maglev train prototype was displayed in Chengdu city on a specially-designed limited track.

Superfast! A domestically developed maglev train prototype has been unveiled in Chengdu, China. The superconductor technology the train employs could make it faster and lighter than its peers pic.twitter.com/51waWPX66E — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 16, 2021

Read: L&T Bags Contract For 87 Km Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Stretch; Adds To 237 Km Win

Chengdu to Chongqing in just 30 mins

The hovering train uses opposite poles of the magnets to push itself forward while keeping the carriage above the tracks. When in operation, the train will travel between Chengdu and Chongqing in China’s Sichuan province. The travel time between the two cities is expected to come down from an hour to just 30 minutes. The single carriage that was unveiled last week had a sleek nose for better aerodynamics and inside was regular seats along with some sofas for premium customers.

Read: In A First, All Women-crew Runs Goods Train From Maha To Gujarat, Piyush Goyal Praises

China is already operating a maglev train since 2004, which is called the Shanghai maglev train line. The line connects the Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Longyang Road Station and is the third commercially operated maglev line in history. The train has a top speed of over 430 kilometres per hour and is the fastest commercial electric train in the world.

Read: India's First Driverless Train Evokes Pride, Excitement Among Passengers Young And Old

