China's Chang'e 5 Spacecraft Enters Lunar Orbit In Its Historic Quest For Moon Samples

China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft entered orbit around the moon on Saturday, November 28 after a 112-hour journey in an attempt to collect rock and soil samples from the moon. The 8,200 kg spacecraft was launched on a Long March 5 rocket on November 23 from the country's Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island.

The spacecraft's orbiter module fired its main engine at 7:58 a.m. EST when it was 400 kilometers away from the moon, the China Lunar Exploration Program informed. Further, the spacecraft fired its 3,000-Newton engine for around 17 minutes which slowed the spacecraft down enough to allow it to be captured by the moon's gravity. The maneuver is a significant step in the 23-day moon mission that aims to deliver fresh lunar samples to Earth in mid-December.

Radio enthusiasts have been tracking the spacecraft on its journey to the moon. They even managed to decode data sent back to Earth by revealing footage showing sunlight shining on a solar panel. Meanwhile, in the future, the mission lander will separate from Chang'e 5 orbiter and attempt to land near Mons Rumker in the western hemisphere of the moon. However China has not released a time and date for the landing attempt, but lighting from the sun over the designated landing would allow an attempt as early as Sunday, according to reports.

If all goes as per the plan, Chang'e 5 capsule will conduct a ‘skip re-entry’ bouncing off the atmosphere once before finally re-entering the zone. It will then parachute to the ground within a designated area in Inner Mongolia between December 15 to 17, according to reports.

Moreover, getting hold of old samples would allow scientists to confirm the age of the rocks using radiometric dating methods. It would also allow scientists to compare similarly cratered areas on major rocky bodies in the solar system to get more accurate estimates of their ages and histories.

About China's lunar mission

Chang'e 5 mission is China's sixth and by far the most complex lunar mission. China has launched two lunar orbiters, Chang'e 1 and 2, and two landers and rovers for the Chang'e 3 and Chang'e 4 missions. The Chang'e 4 mission made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon in January 2019. While the Chang'e 5T1 mission practiced the high-speed return from the moon and skip reentry in 2014. The mission’s orbiter also imaged the landing site for the Chang’e 5 mission proper.

