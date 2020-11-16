Climate Crisis Linked To Record-breaking Hurricane Season In Atlantic Ocean

Climate scientists believe that the year’s record-breaking hurricane season and the "unprecedented" double blow for Central America has a link with the climate crisis. Hundreds of thousands of substance farmers have lost everything in floods caused by Hurricane Eta which reached a category 4 in Central America.

According to reports, the confirmed death toll is in the dozens and expected to rise. Hurricane Eta also hit northeast Nicaragua where it had sustained winds of 145 mph.

Climate crisis in recent times

As per The Guardian reports, Bob Bunting, the CEO of the non-profit Climate Adaptation Center said that Eta went from depression to a very strong category 4 in a matter of 36 hours. This is not normal as this is the fastest spin from a depression to a hurricane in history.

Central America has been the region that has been most affected by the climate crisis over the years. In 1998, Hurricane Mitch was the most deadly storm to hit the region. Looking at the recent years, extreme weather patterns are having a severe impact on the region, especially the dry corridor, which extends from northern Costa Rica all the way to southern Mexico.

Dr. Jeff Masters, a meteorologist and contributor to Yale Climate Connections, is reported to have said that the storm is intensified by the warmer ocean waters that climate change brings. He said that these things have been observed already and will be growing in the coming decades, especially in the Atlantic. The dry corridors will be prone to more frequent, prolonged and intense droughts and also heavier rainfall that could lead to flash flooding and washing away of crops.

Talking about the way of dealing with such issues, Masters said that Central America does not have a lot of options. He added that there are going to be a lot of migrants. A lot of migration that has been happening is due to the droughts of Central America that took place in 2015.

