Climate Issue Needs Addressing Soon As Possible; Journals Warn 'act Now Lest Too Late'

According to an editorial published in over 220 major publications, including The Lancet and the National Medical Journal of India, world leaders must take rapid action to prevent climate change, restore biodiversity, and protect human health. The editorial is being released before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), one of the final international gatherings before the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom, in November. It cautions that the greatest future threat to global public health will be world leaders' failure to take enough action to keep global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius and restore nature.

"It is too late"

Peush Sahni, Editor-in-Chief of India's National Medical Journal and one of the editorial's co-authors said, "The recent examples of extreme weather all over the globe have brought into focus the reality that climate change is. We must act now lest it is too late. We owe it to the future generations."

While the aim is to cut emissions and maintain the environment are commendable, the authors warn that they are insufficient and must be accompanied by viable short and long-term plans. They call on governments to intervene to help restructure communities and the economy, such as by supporting the redesign of transportation systems, cities, food production and distribution, financial markets, and health systems.

The Lancet's Editor-in-Chief, Richard Horton, stated that tackling the climate issue is a good chance for improving people's well-being around the world. Horton added, "the health community must do more to raise its critical voice in holding political leaders accountable for their actions to keep global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius."

According to the editorial, adequate global action will only be achieved if high-income countries do significantly more to help the rest of the world while also reducing their own consumption. Developed countries must commit to increasing climate finance, including meeting their outstanding promise of $100 billion per year, and focusing on both reduction and adaptation, including improving the resilience of health systems, according to the report.

Additional financing is needed

The editorial contends that this money should be distributed in the form of grants rather than loans and that it should be combined with the forgiveness of massive debts, which limit the agency of many low-income countries. According to the authors, additional financing is needed to compensate for the unavoidable loss and harm produced by the environmental crisis' effects.

