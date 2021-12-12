Comet Leonard is expected to get closest to the Earth on 12 December and it is speculated to be a "once in a lifetime" comet that will pass closest to Earth. The comet, which is formally called C/2021 A1, is expected to be blanketed in a greenish glow and will approach the Earth after nearly 35,000 years, reported The Weather Channel. The comet has been named after Gregory J Leonard, the astronomer who had spotted it in January 2021.

Discovery of Comet

The comet was discovered on January 3, 2021, when astronomer Greg Leonard spotted it while working at the Mount Lemmon Observatory. Exactly one year later, the comet will now be at its closest approach to the sun on January 3 in 2022. It was being speculated that comet Leonard, which is moving at a speed of 254,412 kilometres per hour, might be the brightest and 2021's best comet, reported Earthsky.

Time to spot Comet Leonard?

Even though Comet Leonard will be closest to Earth on December 12, astronomers believe that December 17 will be the best day to see it., reported The Weather Channel. Experts speculate that after sunset on December 14, the comet will be visible in the evening sky. The best time to see comet Leonard would be early in the morning, a few hours before sunrise. Notably, comet Leonard passes through multiple constellations in a matter of a few days. According to experts, if people observe the comet for an hour or two, they might be able to witness it moving against the background stars.

How can you spot comet Leonard?

The comet Leonard will get close to the Earth on 12 December, and the experts have mentioned that people will be able to witness it with naked eyes. However, they have advised that people must carry a binocular or a telescope. As per the Channel TV report, the Virtual Telescope Project in Rome, Italy, will showcase an internet viewing event for Comet Leonard beginning at 11:15 CST and 10:45 am IST on December 12.

Image: Unsplash/Representative