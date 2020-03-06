Coral Reefs Could Go Extinct By The Year 2100; Can Lab-grown Reefs Be A Solution?

Increase in pollution worldwide has caused Global Warming and climate change which has become a reason for the near-extinction of many living organisms. According to the recent reports, numerous aquatic animals, plants, and other creatures are being heavily affected because of the increase in water pollution, oceanic acidity, and the temperature of the oceans. News reports also state that these problems are proving to be the reason for the elimination of coral reefs, which are one of the most important organisms underwater.

Up to 90% Coral Reefs to disappear in 20 years due to ocean pollution, climate change

Coral reefs are underwater ecosystems. They prevent oceanic soil erosion, buffer floods from hitting the shore and assist oceanic creatures. Recent researches say that coral reefs are disappearing from the underwater surface of the ocean. The researchers have concluded that if the solution is not found soon, then 70 per cent to 90 per cent of coral reefs will disappear within the next 20 years.

What are the measures taken to prevent their extinction?

As per research presented at the Ocean Sciences Meeting 2020, scientists are trying to install lab-grown coral reefs on the ocean floor to save the coral reefs' ecosystem from disappearing from Earth. They say that the experiment seems to be promising but if the environmental issues such as water pollution, ocean acidity, global warming, and climate change persist, then by the year 2100 there will be no existence of coral reefs.

Why is it important to save coral reefs?

Saving corals is crucial as they are the shield to stopping floods, waves and storms. Coral reefs help 'Zooxanthellae' to survive underwater by sharing a photosynthetic relationship. They also assist many aquatic animals to survive inside the oceans. The only way to prevent their extinction is by eliminating ocean acidity and water pollution.

