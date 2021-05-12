COVAXIN Gets Trial Nod for Kids: Dr Ella Had Said 'it's One Reason Other Nations Want It'

A day after experts approved the trial of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on children aged between two to 18, let us see what Bharat Biotech chairperson Dr. Krishna Ella said on the vaccine's effect on children when he spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami last month.

Dr. Krishna Ella had said, "Many countries want our vaccine (COVAXIN), including the US. The reason is that this is the only vaccine that can be given to children. The safety pattern is so good that it can be given from a two-year-old child to an 18-year-old as well. COVAXIN is made of old technology, and old is gold. Whereas, other vaccines don't know what will happen to the children, COVAXIN is safe and it is enough for the protection of the people."

He had added, "It is easier to vaccinate children but it is rather difficult to vaccinate adults as they are more sensitive. A lot of countries want this vaccine, but first, we will wait for the phase three trial to end, and then we can go aggressively ahead."

Expert Panel approves COVAXIN for children

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN was on Tuesday recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trial on those aged between two to 18 years. The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Tuesday deliberated upon Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech''s application seeking permission to conduct phase II/III clinical trials to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin jabs in children aged 2 to 18 years. "After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for the conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of the whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study," a source said