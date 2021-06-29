COVID-19 Detecting Face Mask Prototype Developed By MIT And Harvard Engineers

The entire human population of the world has suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic. The leading health organizations in the world have also issued guidelines that contain precautions that one can take to safeguard against the virus, face masks being one of them. There are a variety of face masks that offer protection against the air-born Covid-19 virus. However, none was able to detect the presence of the virus until now. Engineers and researchers at MIT and Harvard have created a technology that can detect the presence of Covid-19 infection in a person.

Covid-19 detecting face mask Prototype developed by MIT and Harvard Engineer

The face mask is equipped with sensors that can diagnose the presence of the Covid-19 virus in about 90 minutes. The sensors are tiny and can also be engineered to detect other viruses. The senior author of the study and Professor of Medical Engineering and Science at MIT, James Collins has said that the sensor used in the face mask can be used to detect viral or bacterial nucleic acids, on the basis of which the presence of the virus is confirmed. Collins also adds that this technology can be used for developing 'next-generation wearable biosensors', which can help the frontline workers to keep a check on the infection, or inform them in time so that the necessary measures can be taken.

How does the Covid-19 detecting face mask work?

The sensors are based on freeze-dried cellular machinery which is also capable of detecting nerve toxins and other toxic chemicals. Previously, the research team had been developing the technology for diagnostics of viruses like Ebola and Zika. The sensor which diagnoses the presence of the virus indicates the result via change of colour. The sensors which have been developed can also be used in other wearables such as lab coats and PPE kits, monitoring the exposure to Covid-19 and many other viruses. The face mask prototype is designed in a way that it can be activated by the wearer and the results are displayed on the inside of the mask. The freeze-dried sensor in the mask remains stable for months before it is hydrated and used.

