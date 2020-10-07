COVID-19 Infection Can Spread Indoors & In Ill-ventilated Places Beyond 6 Feet; Claims CDC

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on October 5 said that COVID-19 infection can spread through the aerosol droplets lingering in the air. The latest guidance by CDC came a week after it had posted a new warning which was immediately taken down. This short-lived update given by CDC has struck a sparkling debate over how the virus spreads.

Close contact remains common way #COVID19 is spread. Some reports show situations of infection from more than 6 ft away. In these cases, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated, enclosed spaces w. activities involving heavy breathing (singing/exercise.) https://t.co/jaqhBO2BrY — CDC (@CDCgov) October 6, 2020

CDC: 'COVID-19 infection can spread indoors'

In the latest Monday guidance, CDC informed that there has been evidence that people with COVID-19 may have infected others who maintained a safe distance of more than 6 feet within enclosed places with poor ventilation. The scientists say that in such enclosed places, the number of infectious droplets and particles, or aerosols droplets produced by the Coronavirus patients are enough to spread the disease. These water aerosol droplets are so small in size that it can remain suspended in the air like smoke.

CDC’s recommendations remain the same: People can protect themselves from #COVID19 by staying at least 6 feet away from others, wearing a mask that covers their nose & mouth, washing hands frequently, cleaning touched surfaces often, and staying home when sick. — CDC (@CDCgov) October 6, 2020

After CDC clarified that despite these tiny suspended particles in the air, the close-contact transmission is more common than through air, a group of US scientists on Monday issued an open letter in the medical journal, Science, stating that aerosols droplets lingering in the air could be one of the major sources of COVID-19 transmission. The researchers on a press call said that in reality, airborne transmission is the main way that COVID-19 transmission happens at a close range with prolonged contact. The virus in the aerosols can remain in the air for hours, travel a distance more than 2 meters and get accumulated in places with poor ventilation, added the researchers.

While speaking further on controlling the airborne transmission, scientists said that a COVID-19 infected person can release thousands of virus-laden aerosols droplets while breathing and talking. They also demanded that the public health officials should clearly differentiate between water droplets ejected by coughing or sneezing and aerosols which are capable of carrying the virus to greater distances. The importance of moving activities outdoors, improving indoor air, along with wearing a mask and social distancing should be highlighted, added the scientists.

