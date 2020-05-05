COVID-19 Treatment: Could This Molecule Be Developed Into A Medicine?

Scientists across the globe are making a concerted effort towards finding a vaccine and medicine for Coronavirus. While millions of people have been affected and thousands lost their lives, a research team in India claims to have found a molecule that could potentially treat COVID-19. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Professor Subhabrata Sen, a former research scientist in the USA, currently teaching at Shiv Nadar University in India, explains what is this new discovery.

''Coronavirus requires a human host as a result of which just like any other virus it can not leave by itself, it can not sustain by itself. What we believe we have found is one of these human hosts. If we can block the host then it will go ahead and stop the virus from entering the body. It is one of the ways we can stop the virus. Other than that what we have also found is that this molecule may have the remedy to bring down the acute respiratory disease distress that is caused by Coronavirus,'' said Professor Sen.

Read: COVID-19: World Leaders Pledges $8 Billion To Research Vaccine; US Gives The Event A Miss

'The molecule is a medicine'

The attempt to find such a molecule goes back to a couple of years when Professor Sen along with Professor Ralf Jockers, an expert molecular biologist from Institute Cochin (INSERM, CNRS, Université de Paris, France) started working on it. While different countries are working towards preparing a vaccine, Professor Sen claims that the molecule he is talking about could be used as a medicine.

''The molecule is a medicine. Our aim is to make it an oral medicine. If taken as a tablet it would try to provide a preventive layer so that the virus does not attack you and whatever the viral attack has happened before that, because you are not going to take a tablet unless there is a symptom in your body. So if there is a symptom that means the virus has already attacked. The job of the molecule is to stop the virus from attacking furthermore at the same time if the virus has attacked the molecule will work towards treating the lung distress caused by the virus,'' added Professor Sen.

Read: UK PM Johnson: Coronavirus Vaccine Hunt Is 'most Urgent Shared Endeavour'

The research team aims to ''conclude the preclinical studies by the end of this year, post which the new compound will potentially be ready for the next stage of development along with human trials''. However, the question is what is this molecule eventually going to be like? Is it going to be a complete medicine for treating COVID-19 or is it just to cure one of the symptoms caused by Coronavirus infection?

''It will be a complete medicine in totality. The ultimate problem caused by Coronavirus is lung distress. That is what our compound or medicine is going to take care of. It is a two-fold solution. The molecule has the potential of stopping the advancement of Coronavirus,'' said Dr. Sen.

Read: Covid Vaccine Hunt Heats Up Globally; Still No Guarantee As Hundreds Line Up For Trials

Read: Pope Francis Calls For International Cooperation On Finding Vaccine For COVID-19