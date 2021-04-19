COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy: A Comparison Study Of Pfizer, Moderna, And J&J Vaccines

People have been living isolated, socially distancing from others, and wearing masks everywhere they go on a daily basis for more than a year now. All the hope for the return of normal life has been put in the COVID vaccines. Numerous people are searching for the best COVID vaccine in the world. Read on to know the most effective COVID vaccine in the world.

Most effective COVID vaccine

People have been facing the pandemic for more than a year now and within this short amount of time many scientific teams have come up with their own form of COVID vaccines. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are the three main companies that have been able to come up with COVID vaccines that are the most effective in the world. To learn which is the best COVID vaccine in the world the people will have to compare the vaccines made by these 3 Companies. Here's a comparison of the COVID vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson below:

Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna have created the vaccine with the base of RNA technology, which acts like a messenger that helps deliver genetic code to the cells. This genetic code holds the information that helps the cells build SARS-2 Spike Protein. This Spike Protein helps develop antibodies and immunity in the body to fight the virus.

The Pfizer vaccine can be taken by people that are aged 16 and older and the Moderna Vaccine can be taken by people that are 18 and older.

According to the studies by statnews.com, the Pfizer vaccine showed the efficacy of 95% at preventing symptomatic Covid infection after two doses. The Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 after the second dose.

Jhonson & Jhonson

Jhonson & Jhonson has a different type of vaccine, it is a viral vectored vaccine and includes a virus called, adenovirus in the recipe. This virus is from the family of viruses that cause the common cold and is harmless to the human body. Once injected with the vaccine, it instructs the cell to create the SARS-2 Spike Protein themselves, which in turn triggers an immune response.

The Jhonson & Jhonson COVID vaccine can be administered to people aged 18 and older.

According to the research carried out by statnews.com, the J&J one-dose vaccine was shown to be 66% protective against moderate to severe Covid infections overall from 28 days after injection, though there was variability based on geographic locations. The vaccine was 72% protective in the United States, 66% protective in South America, and 57% protective in South Africa.

