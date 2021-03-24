Covishield Vs Covaxin: Which Is The Best Covid Vaccine In India?

After a long wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, finally, the process of vaccination has begun and it is successfully getting provided to citizens in different phases or waves. Currently, senior citizens above the age of 60 and those with comorbidities above 45 years of age are eligible. Many people who have already taken the vaccine have been sharing stories with their peers motivating others to opt for it too. Primarily there are two vaccines provided, one is Covishield and the other is Covaxin. And, that is why many people are wondering about Covishield vs Covaxin and which one is the best Covid Vaccine in India. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Covishield vs Covaxin - As per Mohfw.gov.in

Covishield details

Intramuscular vaccine

Developer - Developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Vaccine type - Prepared using the viral vector platform Contains harmless chimpanzee adenovirus – ChAdOx1 incapable of infecting the receiver Teaches the immune system to prepare a defence mechanism against the active virus. Similar technology has been used for developing a vaccine against Ebola Doses required - Two-dose regimen

Efficacy - A good result of 81.3% efficacy rate, as per Medical News Today.

Price - Free in government hospitals and Rs 250 per dose for private hospitals and clinics.

Covishield side effects - Most common: Pain or tenderness at the injection site Headache Tiredness Muscle or joint aches Fever Chills Nausea



Covaxin details