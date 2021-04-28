Cowin Vaccine Registration Faces Glitches As Citizens Between 18-45 Try To Register

The Government of India recently confirmed that individuals between the age group of 18 to 45 can now register themselves for the vaccination drive on the Cowin app. But shortly after the Cowin vaccine registration link went live, the app posed several issues to its users. Netizens have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the system. Apparently, the Cowin server down issue wasn't the only problem that occurred on the app in the last one hour since the registration link went live.

Issues with Cowin Vaccine Registration

The registration for COVID-19 vaccination for those between 18-45 years old opened on Wednesday, April 28, at 4 p.m. Due to an overwhelming response, there was a load on the server and the Cowin link on the Aarogya Setu app crashed soon after. Addressing the issue, Aarogya Setu on its official Twitter handle informed the netizens that the Cowin server down issue was fixed and that the registrations can begin again. But the tweet alone wasn't assuring enough as netizens started raising their qualms about the portal and stated that there are many more problems yet to be addressed on the app.

Vaccination appointments for 18 plus will be possible once the State Governments and Private Vaccination Centers schedule Vaccination sessions. Registration is happening on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX. — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021

For instance, many complained that the registration link seemed to be working fine until the mobile number verification process. Cowin OTP not working was a major issue on the Aarogya Setu app as, without it, one cannot move forward with their registration. On the other hand, the Cowin web portal seemed to be working fine and was allowing successful registration but upon logging in, the user was greeted with a notification that said "no vaccination centre is available for booking" and that only 45+ years age group are permitted for vaccination slots. A few people also noticed that in certain cities and districts, the search by Pincode feature wasn't showing centres. Netizens have expressed their agitation on Twitter with screenshots as proof.

Users must note that issues like server down occur when many people try to access the portal at once. Not many apps are designed to handle a surge in user count and therefore, eventually fail to handle requests. People are advised to wait patiently and try registering at a later time in the day. According to a report by PTI, The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech had expressed their inability to supply vaccines to all states, and will supply the vaccination only after May 20.

Image Source: Shutterstock