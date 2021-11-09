Last Updated:

Crew-2 Astronauts Witness Stunning 'strongest Aurora' Before Leaving The ISS; Don't Miss

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared the stunning phenomenon via Twitter on Sunday, November 7, that showed a massive aurora over North America and Canada.

Just as four astronauts were about to depart from the International Space Station (ISS), the coronal mass ejections emerging from the sun offered them one last spectacular aurora display. European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared the stunning phenomenon via Twitter on Sunday, November 7, that showed a massive aurora over North America and Canada. These phenomena have become recurring lately as the sun ejected massive solar flares, prompting scientists to issue warnings about a geomagnetic storm.

Taking to Twitter, Pesquet shared the strongest aurora during his stay and captioned his image, "We were treated to the strongest auroras of the entire mission, over north America and Canada. Amazing spikes higher than our orbit, and we flew right above the centre of the ring, rapid waves and pulses all over."

Pesquet, who was part of the recently arrived Crew-2 mission, keeps sharing similar spectacular images of the northern lights as the ISS passes over the polar regions. His Twitter feed, which is filled with awe-inspiring images of our planet captured from over 400 kilometres in the sky, is now being bombarded with applauses as he, along with three other members, made their safe return to Earth this morning. 

This is the third instance when auroras at such a scale have been spotted as the sun has been fairly active with its solar storms. Earlier on October 29, the Space Weather Prediction Center had revealed that the sun unleashed an X1-class flare, which triggered a G3-solar storm along with stunning auroras around the poles and even in regions at lower latitudes. In addition to this, another warning was issued for November 4, as scientists had detected new signs of a potential storm. However, both these warnings ended up being a reason of bliss for stargazers as the polar skies were filled with glowing northern lights. 

Crew-2 and their 199 days-long stay

After spending 199 long days aboard the ISS, the team of four astronauts- Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur (NASA), European astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide made a safe landing in the Crew Dragon capsule this morning. According to NASA, this was the longest spaceflight by a spacecraft having an American crew.

Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX have now moved on to their next mission, which is to send Crew-3 astronauts to the ISS on November 11. 

