Czech Scientists Launch 'drones With Brains', Claim Easier Crowd Surveillance

An innovation by a pool of scientists from the Czech Republic will enable drones and other machines to indicate and figure out suspicious behaviour. They claim to have developed a surveillance system that analyses drone footage similarly to the human brain. In a joint research programme between the Brno University of Technology and local Police of the Czech Republic, the new system utilises neural networks to decode data. Additionally, it provides surveillance features and crowd control that can be used for traffic management, as per submissions by scientists.

A fresh graduate from the Information Technology faculty of the University, David Bazout has described how his team has developed the system. He informed Radio Prague International that the drone footage is divided into smaller cells. The drone with a brain can analyse and establish a general image of whatever is happening. Further, it develops a model of standard behaviour in a given environment and then compares the anomaly. If there is any, the system will further report to the observer.

While law enforcement agencies have globally leveraged technology to equip themselves to stop crimes or improve one's response and reflex time, the technology with countless utilities stands limited in few aspects. The technology's inability to concur what is normal and what is not has compelled scientists to deploy drones to monitor large groups of people or a large area of interest with limited manpower. Drones would relay the footage to the operator/handler, who would then decide what action ought to be taken.

Advantages of drone observer

One of the primary advantages of the system is that it can learn and execute the programme with a real-time operating system. Hence, it removes the possibility of a loss of crucial time in developing a response from cops. A scientist from the group stated that they had asked the system to observe football players on a pitch during testing. According to a report, some of the players were asked to lie on the ground, upon which the system immediately prompted the observer for the anomaly. David Bazout and his team gave the system observer an array of options to set the sensitivity level. This helps maintain the regular image amid clamour and aberrations in a crowd, as everyone is expected to behave distinctly.

The Czech Police have reportedly started their tests to examine the system's efficacy in anticipation that it will allow police personnel to reach and manage a crime scene much quicker.

Image Credit: Unsplash