Delta IV Heavy Launch Schedule: When Will The Delayed Launch Take Place?

After SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the Delta IV Heavy is the world's second highest-capacity rocket in operation. This is the reason why many space lovers and science enthusiasts keep an eye on every launch that would follow with these mega-rockets. Nevertheless, the Delta IV Heavy launch is going to be held tomorrow after a delay of two days due to some technical error. If you are eager to know about the Delta IV Heavy launch schedule with date and exact time, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Fastest-spinning White Dwarf discovered with a speed of 2 rotations/sec

Delta IV heavy launch schedule - Details

All about the Delta IV Heavy Launch Schedule for tomorrow

Delta IV launch is going to take place tomorrow i.e. August 29, 2020. The rocket will blast off from pad 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. ULA says the mission has a launch period opening at 1:50 AM EDT i.e. 11:20 AM IST (0550 GMT) and closing at 6:25 a.m. EDT i.e. 3:55 PM IST (1025 GMT). However, the actual launch will take place within that specified time.

Also Read | Sun might have a 'long lost twin'; study explains traces of binary system

The launch will carry a "Classified Payload" into orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office. The Delta IV Launch date of August 29 will be the 12th flight of ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket. It was in 2004 when the rocket made its first-ever launch. The mission is certainly termed as NROL-44 and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) is the organisation which owns many spy satellites of the U.S. government.

The launch of the United Launch Alliance #DeltaIVHeavy #NROL44 mission is now set for Sat., Aug. 29. Additional time is needed for the team to validate the appropriate path forward with the ground pneumatics control system. — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 27, 2020

The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The forecast shows an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. The launch time is 2:04 a.m. EDT. https://t.co/TJyXWrf5uJ — ULA (@ulalaunch) August 27, 2020

Also Read | NASA reveals an asteroid will be nearing Earth right before the US elections

Upcoming launches of United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy

Delta IV Heavy October 2020

Termed as NROL-82, Delta IV Heavy is all set for the Quarter 4 of 2020 i.e. between October to December. According to RocketLaunch.Live, the launch will take place from Vandenberg AFB, SLC-6.

Delta IV Heavy in 2022

The NROL-91 Delta IV launch of ULA is going to take in the year 2022. The launch will take place from SLC-37B, Cape Canaveral AFS, according to RocketLaunch.Live.

2023 launch of Delta IV Heavy

According to RocketLaunch.Live, Delta IV Heavy will be launched from Cape Canaveral AFS, SLC-37B. The mission is named as Delta IV Heavy NROL-70.

All Images/Promo Image ~ ULA Twitter

Also Read | UFO Footage: Cosmonaut Ivan Vagner spots 'space guests' on ISS