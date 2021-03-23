Difference Between Stars And Planets: Learn To Distinguish Between Celestial Bodies

Quick links:
Humans live in a humongous solar system where there a plethora of planetary bodies that are present with different features in characteristics. It includes planets, stars, asteroids among other celestial objects. Many people don’t know how to distinguish between star and planet, how they are, how they behave, and what their characteristics are. This guide will help people learn the difference between Stars and Planets.
To distinguish between Star and Planet the people should first check out their definitions to get an idea about the celestial bodies. Here are the definitions for Stars and Planets:
Planets and stars have many differentiating qualities that make them their own types of special bodies. Check out this table to learn how does a planet differ from a star:
|Characteristics
|Stars
|Planets
|Number
|
There is only 1 star in the Solar System and that is the Sun
|
There are a total of 8 planets in the Solar System
|Movement
|The movement in stars is observed over a long period of time.
|
The planets rotate and revolve around a star.
|Shape
|Stars are dot-shaped
|
Planets are sphere-shaped
|Light
|Stars emit light
|
Planets do not emit light
|Size
|Stars are massive in size
|
Planets are small in size
|Temperature
|
The surface has high temperatures
|The surface has low temperatures
|Constitution
|
Made up of Hydrogen, Helium, and other light elements.
|Made up of a combination of solid, liquid, and gas elements.