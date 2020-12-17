Do Black Holes Exist? String Theory Suggests Fuzzballs Might Exist And Not Black Holes

Black holes have long captivated the attention of scientists all over the world more than any stars or other celestial elements. They can be described as objects where the common laws of physics that we know about come to an end. Despite people thinking them to be impossible celestial elements, they exist in reality. However, string theory suggests that there are no Black Holes at all but instead they are equal to fuzzballs that can be found in space.

A black hole is neither black nor is it simply a hole, according to string theory. This has also been stated by eminent physicist Stephen Hawking in 1976, as stated in Californianewstimes. Instead, they can be described as vibrating and fuzzy balls of string or in other words fuzzballs. In a fuzzball, the vibrating strings stop working together and simply cram together. As a result, they develop into a large ball of strings.

While describing a fuzzball, even scientists could not flesh out the meaning properly. String theory might sound great but no scientist worldwide has been able to come up with an extensive mathematical solution for them. One can therefore say that a fuzzball in space is not only very hazy in physical reality but also cannot be explained in mathematical terms. This is not the case with the other stars or celestial elements that scientists deal with.

How to understand the behaviour of a black hole?

Recent research has been probing into the behaviour of a black hole rather than on the existence of a black hole. The best way according to scientists to achieve this is by using gravitational waves. When black holes merge or collide, they release several gravitational waves that can be felt all across the galaxy. This even reaches the detectors that we have on Earth. The gravitational relativity of the black hole mergers is what is predicted in general relativity.

Futuristic scientific instruments that have been developed like the Laser Interferometer Space Antenna (this is a space-based gravitational wave detector) and the advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory might be able to detect the difference between a black hole and a fuzzball. The different fuzzballs present in the galaxy behave differently when compared to the standard behaviour of a black hole.

