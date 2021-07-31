'Don't Worry, All Is Well', Says Moscow After ISS Veered 'out Of Control' By Nauka Module

Russia's Multipurpose Research Module (MLM) Nauka [Hayka in Russian] module finally made it to the International Space Station (ISS) 25 years since its development started. The science module, however, made a dramatic entry into space as it knocked the International Space Station (ISS) out of control, veering it off course at 12:45 pm EDT (1645 GMT). The newly-docked Russian Nauka also started misfiring from its thrusters "inadvertently and unexpectedly,” causing the ISS to briefly shift out of orbit, while the ISS crew attempted to dock it at the orbital outpost.

Following the bumpy ride of Nauka, Russia on Friday stated that “all is well” with the International Space Station (ISS) and that there was nothing to worry about as the spacecraft was now back under control. All seven crew members, two Russian cosmonauts, three US-NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut, and a European space agency astronaut from France, are safe, a NASA spokesperson reportedly informed.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky took to his official Twitter handle, as he announced, “Our work on the International Space Station to integrate the newly arrived module Hayka continues!” Furthermore, he wrote, “We're planning to open the hatches tonight. I will keep you updated.”

According to Moscow’s space agency Roscosmos, the module mishap was caused due to technical glitches as there were issues activating the TORU manual operation system. In the NASA LIVE stream, cosmonauts can be heard getting calls by controllers, instructing "turn it back on and then turn it off” as they struggled with automatic controls.

Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky was then ordered to fire up the manual controls and the module was finally docked at 13:29:01 UTC with the port vacated by the Pirs module. The Mission Control can then be heard saying, "That was not an easy docking…" The ISS crew is expected to conduct the leak checks for the next few hours and then they would open the hatch for unloading supplies.

A designer general at Energia, a Russian space agency Vladimir Solovyov said in a statement that the short-term software failure occurred after a direct command was mistakenly implemented to turn module's engines on for withdrawal. The crew is now busy balancing the pressure, he said, adding that the crew will open the hatches, enter the module, and carry out regular work.

The today’s schedule of Roscosmos cosmonauts @novitskiy_iss and Pyotr Dubrov is limited to installing the instruments for analyzing and cleaning the atmosphere of the newly arrived Russian Nauka module. pic.twitter.com/2QmWAZcX20 — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) July 30, 2021

ESA 'spills the beans,' says Nauka gave days of worry

ESA meanwhile spilled the beans in a blogpost titled ‘Space suspense’ revealing that Russia’s science module ‘Nauka’ together with its travelling companion, the European Robotic Arm (ERA) “did not complete its first burn.” This was aimed to raise its orbit and the whole week literally, the flight engineers have been performing “critical propulsion tests and carrying out orbital corrections.”

“As if this were not enough, the uncertainty was intensified by the troubleshooting of the Kurs rendezvous system on Nauka,” ESA said, revealing more details to the issue. It said, that the “missing telemetry” was reported at the mission control center in Moscow, Russia days ago. Then there were “four days of suspense” more for the ERA team with assurances from Moscow that the spacecraft could reach the Station.

The 13-m long research facility has plenty of room for material science and biotechnology and features an extra sleeping pod and a new bathroom for cosmonauts. The module can generate oxygen for up to six people and can recycle urine into drinkable water. The European Robotic Arm travels as a passenger attached to the spacecraft, bringing the new potential to the Russian parts of the Space Station, ESA informed.