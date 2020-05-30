Doug Hurley's Family: Here Is Everything You Need To Know Astronaut's Wife And Son

Astronaut Douglas Gerald Hurley aka Doug Hurley is one of the two astronauts who will be launching into space on Crew Dragon. Doug Hurley is the spacecraft commander for Demo-2 for the Crew Dragon mission which marks a historic collaboration between NASA and SpaceX.

Astronaut Dough Hurley has completed two spaceflights after being selected by NASA in 2002. NASA had previously shared that Doug Hurley was the pilot and lead robotics operator for STS-127 and STS-135, which was the last all-American space shuttle mission carried out by NASA back in 2011. Whereas, Doug was a fighter and test pilot for the Marines before joining NASA.

Though, the astronaut's professional achievements are available on the internet for interested people to know. His family life has evidently been under the wraps. Read more to know about Doug Hurley's family which includes his wife, Karen Nyberg, who is also an astronaut along with their son Jack.

Doug Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg

Image courtesy - Karen Nyberg Instagram

Doug Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg is an accomplished astronaut herself. She served as an astronaut for 20 years before retiring. Karen has reportedly spent a total of 180 days in space for two missions. Her first mission took place in 2008 where she flew to the International Space Station and the second one in 2013. As per reports, the first stuffed animal made entirely in space was handcrafted by her. Karen had also shared the photo of the stuffed dinosaur she made in space on Instagram. Check it out below

Doug Hurley's son Jack

Doug Hurley and Karen Nyberg's son, Jack, is a teenager. Karen can often be seen sharing photos of Doug and Jack together on her social media along with their two lovely dogs. Nyberg had sat down with a leading daily in the past where she had revealed that her son Jack was only 18 months old when she set out for her first space mission back in 2008 and about three years old when she left for her second mission.

Recently, Karen Nyberg had shared a photo on her social media where she could be seen standing along with Doug and Jack near the Demo-2 Crew Dragon spacecraft. She also thanked SpaceX for allowing her to have some family time before Doug sets out for the space mission.

