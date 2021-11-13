Duck-shaped Comet67P Makes Closest Flyby To Earth; To Return After 200 Years

Planet earth hosted another interstellar object, the duck-shaped Comet 67P, which made its closest flyby to our planet on Saturday, November 13. The object skimmed past our planet at 6:20 am (IST), from a distance of 2.8 million kilometres and will be next spotted 200 years later, as per Space.Com's report. The Comet 67P is known to be the best-studied comet ever as part of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) joint mission 'Rosetta'.

The comet has been lingering in the Earth's night sky since early this month, and if you missed it, you would have to wait for another 200 years until it shows up again. A report by EarthSky revealed that the comet, having the intriguing shape of a duck, completes one orbit of the sun along its path every six and a half years. After its recent flyby, it will start diverting from the Earth's orbit only to show up again in the year 2214.

Comet 67P: The most-studied comet ever

Comet 67P, the duck-shaped icy space rock, was part of the NASA-ESA Rosetta mission launched in 2004, which involved sending a probe to study the comet. According to Space.Com, the Rosetta spacecraft reached the comet after a 10-year-long journey and orbited it for two-and-a-half years to extract data about the comet's composition.

While the Rosetta spacecraft was orbiting the comet, it sent 'Philae', a probe sent along with the spacecraft, to land on its surface. However, the landing wasn't exactly how the scientists expected as the two harpoons of the probe that were designed to latch onto the comet's surface after landing failed to do their job. As a result, Philae bounced after its touchdown and ended up under a cliff the sunlight didn't reach its solar panels.

Interestingly, the probe ran out of power two days after the crash but reportedly woke up in June 2015 for a brief period. The mission, however, ended with the crash-landing of Rosetta, but it was able to beam back close-up pictures of the comet, which the lander failed to do.

Image: Twitter/@BadAstronomer