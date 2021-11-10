Due To Greenhouse Gases, Earth's Troposphere Expanding At 40-80 Metres Per Decade: Study

Unveiling another ill-effect of climate change, a new study has revealed that a large amount of greenhouse gas emission is expanding the troposphere at a faster rate. Published in the journal Science Advances, the study has found that this part of the atmosphere has stretched about an average of 40-80 metres every decade due to man-made emissions in the last four decades - 1980 to 2020.

What is the troposphere?

This region is the lowermost part of the atmosphere and it stretches up to 19 kilometres from the Earth’s surface. It is also the region where the air is the warmest and gets colder once we start ascending to the stratosphere, the region where the Ozone layer begins. The stratosphere is relatively warmer as it absorbs the heat offered by the sunlight.

Man-made actions are intensifying the troposphere’s expansion, study says

According to a report by Inside Science, Jane Liu, atmospheric scientist at the University of Toronto and study author said, "The tropopause's height can be influenced by things like volcanic eruptions and typhoons. But in the long run, the two most important factors are tropospheric temperature and stratospheric temperature."

The study has found that these temperatures can be influenced by human activities like burning of fossil fuels, which in turn release greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane. Moreover, it was revealed that the lowermost part of the atmosphere has expanded about 40-80 metres in the last 40 years and the rate of expansion from 2000 to 2020 was much higher as compared to 1980 to 2000.

It has been estimated that 80% of the increase in the atmospheric height has resulted from warming of the troposphere which is being triggered by human activities.

The authors were able to prepare the study of increased height using the data extracted from weather balloon satellites released from different regions across the planet along with the GPS satellite dataset. These findings offer a clear indication that climate change is happening and has been occurring at a faster rate in the last two decades.

Lin explained that the warming of the stratosphere will bring loss to the entire climate system as a heated troposphere would affect the water vapour in the atmosphere which would, in turn, affect the planet’s surface temperature.

Image: Unsplash