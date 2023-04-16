EAM Jaishankar Dials Antony Blinken As India, US Discuss Regional And Global Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a conversation with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the telephone, on Sunday. During the telephonic conversation, both diplomats discussed regional as well as global issues. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar wrote, " A warm conversation, as always with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken this morning. Discussed current regional and global issues. Noted the steady progress in our bilateral ties."

India - US relations witnesses progress in our bilateral ties

Earlier in March, S Jaishankar had hosted a meeting with the US secretary of state, where the two leaders talked about the step to be taken to mitigate the global impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine, reported ANI. This meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. Further, Blinlken expressed his views to the Indian EAM on "tackling global and regional challenges."

"Blinken met with Jaishankar to discuss how India and the US can expand technology and defence cooperation and increase food energy, and health security", read the statement released by the US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price. Further, Price said that both leaders emphasised the efforts to elevate and expand strategic technology and defence industrial cooperation and promote food, energy, and global health security. Promoting clean energy transition, counternarcotics cooperation and women's economic empowerment was also part of the discussion at that time.

During Blinken's visit to India, he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Quad Foreign Ministers meeting on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi. During his India visit, Blinken stated that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is right that there are real challenges to multilateralism and added that they are directly coming from Russia." Further, he pointed out, "We see that playing out at the UN, two countries blocking...PM Modi is right that there are challenges to the multilateral system. And those challenges in many ways are coming directly from Russia which is violating the principles that lie at the heart of that system."