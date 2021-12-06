Earth's Black Box To Record Our Actions And Inactions Over Climate Change: Report

The world leaders have been a subject of severe criticism for their alleged inaction towards climate change. Many prominent climate activists have slammed governments as they believe that not much is being done to ensure improvement of the worsening climate crisis and the idea of sustainability is fading away. A new creation, which is set to be constructed on the west coast of Tasmania, Australia will do just that, measure how far did humans go to save the worsening environment.

According to a report by ABC, an idea to develop an Earth's Black Box has been floated. This black box would record every step that we would take towards climate change to teach future generations about the measures that the current generation did and did not take.

A Black Box for the future

The project called 'Earth's Black Box' is reportedly a collaborative project led by marketing communications company Clemenger BBDO University of Tasmania researchers which would be ready by 2022. In simple terms, the project would see the installation of a massive city-bus-sized iron device that is being developed to record information about the factors such as climate change, extinction of species, environmental pollution, and its impact on health. Fully powered by solar panels, the structure will compile all the information for the future generation as they would get to know what actually happened in case the current civilisation goes extinct. The project official website says-

Earth's Black Box will record every step we take towards this catastrophe. Hundreds of data sets, measurements and interactions relating to the health of our planet will be continuously collected and safely stored for future generations.Unless we dramatically transform our way of life, climate change and other man-made perils will cause our civilization to crash.

For recording purposes, the structure has been fitted with storage drives and their capacity is estimated to run out in the next 30 to 50 years starting next year. However, plans are being made to increase the storage capacity of the device in order to ensure more vast archival data of the current generation.

However, there are a few questions highlighting potential roadblocks to the project as to how the structure or its solar panels will be maintained or who would take care of the structure if the civilisation heads towards its end.

Image: Earth's Black Box