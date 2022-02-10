Earth's Defender 'Vigil' Introduced By ESA, To Protect Planet From Sun's Violent Outbursts

The European Space Agency (ESA), on February 10, introduced its new one-of-a-kind mission meant to protect the Earth from its nearest star. Named 'Vigil', the mission will be launched in the mid-2020s with an aim to defend the planet from the violent outbursts from the Sun. ESA revealed that the mission was previously named "Lagrange" after the location the mission spacecraft will be sent but the name has been changed to Vigil which is derived from the Latin word ‘vigilia’ meaning wakefulness.

How would the Vigil mission defend the Earth?

In a new report by ESA, the agency revealed that it will launch the Vigil spacecraft to the fifth Lagrange point which is 150 million kilometres from both Earth and the sun. Lagrange points are those locations in outer space that are gravitationally stable as compared to other locations. As you can see in the graphic below, the L5 is the fifth Lagrange point which is located at an equal distance from both the Sun and Earth. On the other hand, the James Webb Space Telescope and the Gaia spacecraft, also launched by ESA are located at the second Lagrange point (L2).

(The five Lagrange points around the Sun-Earth system; Image: ESA)

As for defending the Earth, ESA explained that the spacecraft at L5 would stream a constant feed of near-real-time data on potentially hazardous solar activity, before rolling into the view of the Earth. "The mission will give us advance warning of oncoming solar storms and therefore more time to protect spacecraft in orbit, infrastructure on the ground and explorers now and in the future, unshielded by Earth's magnetic field and vulnerable to our star's violent outbursts," the agency said in its statement.

Giuseppe Mandorlo, Mission Manager for ESA Vigil said that this mission would provide a sneak peek of potentially hazardous solar activities owing to its position around the Sun. "Trailing ‘behind’ Earth at the fifth Lagrange point, ESA’s Vigil will see the side of the Sun, observing conditions before they rotate around to face our home", Mandorlo added.

Image: ESA