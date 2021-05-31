Last Updated:

Earth’s Temperature 90% Set For A Record Rise Before 2025, Hotter Than Paris Accord Goal

Temperatures in 2021 are predicted to be higher than the 1981-2010 average in almost all regions except parts of the Southern Ocean.

Written By
Natasha Patidar
Global warming

Image: AP


According to a new climate update issued by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN Body, there is a 40% chance of the annual average global temperature reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level in one of the next five years.

“These are more than just statistics,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas. “Increasing temperatures mean more melting ice, higher sea levels, more heatwaves and other extreme weather, and greater impacts on food security, health, the environment and sustainable development,” he said.

There is also a 90% likelihood of at least one of the years between 2021-2025 becoming the warmest on record, which would beat 2016 from the top ranking, as per the Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update, produced by the UK Met Office.

“This study shows – with a high level of scientific skill – that we are getting measurably and inexorably closer to the lower target of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. It is yet another wakeup call that the world needs to fast-track commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality,” said Prof. Taalas. 

Annual mean anomaly predictions for 2021 relative to 1981-2010 - Temperatures in 2021 are predicted to be higher than the 1981-2010 average in almost all regions except parts of the Southern Ocean and the tropical and south-east Pacific. Ensemble mean (left column) for temperature (top, °C) and probability of above average (right column). As this is a two-category forecast, the probability for below-average is one minus the probability shown in the right column.

The 2015 Paris climate accord had set a goal of keeping global warming to a few tenths of a degree warmer from now. The world is already 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times. Last year, the same group forecasted a 20% chance of it happening.

The increase of the chances to a double is due to the improvements in technology that show it has “actually warmed more than we thought already,” said Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at the UK Met Center who helped on the forecast to the Associated Press.

According to WMO, the latest predictions suggest that:

  • Over 2021-2025, almost all regions, except parts of the southern oceans and the North Atlantic are likely to be warmer than the recent past (defined as the 1981-2010 average)
  • Over 2021-2025, high latitude regions and the Sahel are likely to be wetter than the recent past
  • Over 2021-2025 there is an increased chance of more tropical cyclones in the Atlantic compared to the recent past
  • In 2021, large land areas in the Northern Hemisphere are likely to be over 0.8°C warmer than the recent past
  • In 2021, the Arctic is likely to have warmed by more than twice as much as the global mean compared to the recent past
  • In 2021, southwestern North America is likely to be drier than the recent past whereas the Sahel region and Australia are likely to be wetter
First Published:
