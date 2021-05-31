Earth’s Temperature 90% Set For A Record Rise Before 2025, Hotter Than Paris Accord Goal

According to a new climate update issued by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a UN Body, there is a 40% chance of the annual average global temperature reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level in one of the next five years.

“These are more than just statistics,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas. “Increasing temperatures mean more melting ice, higher sea levels, more heatwaves and other extreme weather, and greater impacts on food security, health, the environment and sustainable development,” he said.

There is also a 90% likelihood of at least one of the years between 2021-2025 becoming the warmest on record, which would beat 2016 from the top ranking, as per the Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update, produced by the UK Met Office.

“This study shows – with a high level of scientific skill – that we are getting measurably and inexorably closer to the lower target of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. It is yet another wakeup call that the world needs to fast-track commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality,” said Prof. Taalas.

Annual mean anomaly predictions for 2021 relative to 1981-2010 - Temperatures in 2021 are predicted to be higher than the 1981-2010 average in almost all regions except parts of the Southern Ocean and the tropical and south-east Pacific. Ensemble mean (left column) for temperature (top, °C) and probability of above average (right column). As this is a two-category forecast, the probability for below-average is one minus the probability shown in the right column.

The 2015 Paris climate accord had set a goal of keeping global warming to a few tenths of a degree warmer from now. The world is already 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times. Last year, the same group forecasted a 20% chance of it happening.

The increase of the chances to a double is due to the improvements in technology that show it has “actually warmed more than we thought already,” said Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at the UK Met Center who helped on the forecast to the Associated Press.

According to WMO, the latest predictions suggest that: