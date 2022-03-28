Elon Musk Claims Humans Should Not Seek Longer Life; Here's Why Tech Mogul Believes So

The advancement of civilisation would be halted if humans keep seeking to live longer, believes billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. In a recent interview with Mathias Dopfner, the CEO of Axel Springer, at Tesla's factory in California's Fremont, the tech mogul claimed that postponing death is like postponing the progress and advancement of society. Musk's answer was a response to Dopfner's question after he asked if the former is planning on increasing the longevity of human life including his own.

"I don’t think we should try to have people live for a really long time. That would cause asphyxiation of society because the truth is, most people don’t change their minds. They just die. If they don’t die, we will be stuck with old ideas and society wouldn’t advance", the SpaceX boss told Insider as per The Independent.

Musk explained his belief by stating that society is seriously facing gerontocracy, meaning many countries are being governed by leaders who are too old. He asserted that leaders of an older age would not be able to connect with their country's population which would be threatening to democracy. "In the US, it’s a very, very ancient leadership, and it is just impossible to stay in touch with the people if you are many generations older than them", he added. In the past, Musk had tweeted that there should be a maximum age limit (below 70) for politicians to assume office just like there is a minimum age limit. His statement attracted a lot of attention as many started targeting US President Joe Biden who is 79 years old.

Let’s set an age limit after which you can’t run for political office, perhaps a number just below 70 … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2021

Musk infected by COVID again

Meanwhile, the Tesla boss revealed in his latest tweet that he has been infected with COVID-19 again but without symptoms. "Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms. (sic)", Musk wrote in his tweet. Musk, however, has said that he is not afraid of dying and that it would instead be a relief. "I certainly would like to maintain health for a long period of time but I am not afraid of dying. It would come as a relief", Musk told Insider.