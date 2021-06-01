Elon Musk Confirms Launch Of SpaceX's Mars-bound Starship From 'ocean Spaceport' In 2022

Elon Musk revealed his plans for SpaceX's Mars-bound spacecraft, the Starship on Monday. According to the space enthusiast, ocean spaceport named Deimos is under construction for its launch next year. The platform is intended to be used for none other than Musk's Mars mission. Musk's tweet was a reply to a fan who had posted a rendered image of the upcoming spaceport.

Ocean spaceport Deimos is under construction for launch next year https://t.co/WJQka399c7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2021

The image posted by the fan shows an offshore platform in the middle of the ocean, where a standing Starship was elevated, and the facility getting ready for its launch.

Elon Musk's Mars-bound spacecraft

The spacecraft will be joined by its Super Heavy rocket booster for its July Full-stack launch. SpaceX has been expanding its plans for the March mission and the efforts escalated especially after it already accomplished a feat with its SN15 Starship earlier this month. SN15 Starship was the most successful prototype that has landed. The space company's Mars mission does not have a date of launch yet, but with continued updates from Musk and operation of his team, it is a sure thing is that it would happen by 2030. Moreover, SpaceX's Starship is hoped for a 'full stack' launch in coming July as it intends to continue its steady development.

In June 2020, Elon Musk had informed about SpaceX's floating, superheavy-class spaceports for Mars, moon & hypersonic travel around Earth. With the success of the SN15 prototype, the space company was highly encouraged for its goal to commercialize the trip to Mars in the coming years.

Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

Last week, SpaceX has successfully executed its second launch of Falcon 9 first stage booster with 60 Starlink satellites to orbit. This was the 85th landing of SpaceX's reusable launch system development program. To fully facilitate a rapid reusable launch of space vehicles, the aerospace company has been developing the technologies over several years. The successful liftoff of its 229-foot-tall (70 meters) workhorse Falcon 9 rockets marked the fourth time SpaceX launched a batch of Starlink satellites within four many weeks, as the company works to expand its flourishing broadband constellation.