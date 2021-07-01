Elon Musk Discloses 'aggressive' Goals For Starship Launch By Next Month

SpaceX founder Elon Musk on June 30 said that his aerospace company is targeting an “aggressive” launch schedule for its Mars-bound Starship rocket that would be subjected to the first orbital flight test possibly next month. While speaking at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 via a remote video link, Musk revealed the latest progress made by his company for the next-generation craft since the starship rocket completed its first successful high-altitude flight last month. As per the Independent report, SpaceX CEO said, “Certainly we’ll have an orbital capable booster and an orbital capable ship and the orbital launch site will be ready within the next month or so.”

The 90-minute flight, mentioned by Musk will take a Starship rocket from SpaceX Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas to a landing platform just of the coast of Hawai’ian island. As per reports, the window for the test is between June 20 and December 20. Further, Musk had also tweeted about the “internal goal” on Wednesday expressing confidence that the company can “stack an orbital ship on an orbital booster in July.” While he mentioned both external and internal issues, the external barriers could include the required approvals from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) or unfavourable weather conditions during launch.

There is the internal goal if things go right, which needs to be aggressive. Obviously, some things will not go right internally & there will be external issues too.



That said, I think we can stack an orbital ship on an orbital booster in July. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 29, 2021

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell echoed same remarks

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell reportedly has also stated that the company was moving forward with plans for an orbital mission combining the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage from the company's Boca Chica (Texas) test facility. In the not-too-distant future, SpaceX will most likely make its maiden orbital attempt. Gwynne said that SpaceX is aiming for July and expressed hope that the company would succeed while noting the challenges on the way.

Just this week, the SpaceX launch was scuppered when an unauthorised aircraft entered what is called the keep-out zone. The incident was also lamented by Musk on Twitter who referred to the restricted flight area required for a space launch as “unreasonably gigantic.” He said, “There is simply no way that humanity can become a spacefaring civilisation without major regulatory reform,” he said. “The current regulatory system is broken.”

IMAGE: Unsplash/AP

