Elon Musk Offers 'much Respect' To Sanjay Bhargava For Pushing Starlink To Rural India

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk expressed his admiration for Sanjay Bhargava, the India head of SpaceX’s satellite broadband service ‘Starlink’, on Monday. Musk acknowledged Bhargava for his efforts in providing high-speed internet in rural India was said he has ‘much respect’ for the latter. Bhargava is currently the Starlink Country Director India at SpaceX and used to work with Musk at PayPal.

Elon Musk praises 'Starlink' director Sanjay Bhargava

“Sanjay deserves a lot of credit for making X/PayPal succeed. Now helping SpaceX serve rural communities in India. Much respect”, the billionaire wrote on Twitter.

Starlink and its plans for India

Recently via a video post, Sanjay Bhargava along with his wife Anita Kapur Bhargava had detailed SpaceX’s plan to introduce high-speed satellite internet in India and its rural areas, by next year. Currently, in the process of getting regulatory approvals, SpaceX has announced to first provide 100 Starlink hardware kits for free, which includes 20 for schools in Delhi and 80 for those in rural areas around the Indian capital.

Earlier in his announcement, Bhargava had said, "We will probably focus on ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies for 80% of the Starlink terminals shipped to India." Reportedly, these are just the ‘phase I’ steps and the company is in talks with the NITI Aayog to chalk out the plans ahead. A report by Tasmanian said that Starlink, along with the local Indian leaders, will identify 12 rural districts where three of them will be selected from northern, southern, eastern, and western parts of India.

SpaceX’s 2022 goal is to achieve at least 2,00,000 Starlink devices installment, including 160,000 in rural communities in ‘Phase III’ of its operation.

More about SpaceX's satellite broadband arm 'Starlink'

Starlink was launched back in 2018 and the company currently has over 1,600 satellites that can provide high-speed satellite broadband services. The SpaceX-owned company is also testing its services in regions including the US, UK, Portugal, Chile, Canada, and Australia. In a LinkedIn post shared by Bhargava earlier, he had also revealed that Starlink’s target in India "is to have 200,000 terminals active" by December 2022, out of which over 5,000 terminals have been pre-ordered.

(Image: AP/Twitter/@sbharg)