Elon Musk Responds To Scintillating Video Of Orbital Sunset Taken From Dragon's Cupola

SpaceX shows how an orbital sunset appears, from their Crew Dragon spacecraft. From the vessel's transparent dome, which sits atop the Dragon capsule, the first all-civilian crew to circle the Earth were able to view orbital sunsets.

The video sparked a flurry of responses, including one from Elon Musk. Along with the footage, he wrote, "Moving at ~23 times speed of sound, circling Earth every ~90 minutes."

The clip depicts an orbital sunset recorded from Dragon's Cupola while on the Inspiration4 mission, which is orbiting Earth with four private astronauts.

It's the first time a cupola has been installed on a Dragon, which typically transports humans or cargo to the International Space Station and features a docking port rather than a window at its peak.

The Inspiration4mission crew, which included a billionaire e-commerce executive and three other private citizens, launched into orbit on September 15.

A Twitter user exclaimed, "I am crying. This is a scene from a science fiction movie that comes to reality let's go to space now!" “I'm in tears. "I would just watch a live video of the cupola with Earth in the background constantly,". another said. "Beautiful let's keep moving onward outward for humanity let's go beyond I'm proud to be a part of the SpaceX team. Godspeed SpaceX; Elon Musk,” said a third person.

