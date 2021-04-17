Elon Musk Says 'NASA Rules' After SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion Moon Lander Contract

In another big, California based Space X has won a $2.89 billion contract by NASA to build a spacecraft that would carry astronauts to the moon as early as 2024. The news was announced by NASA in a press release wherein it stated that the ‘firm-fixed contract’ to construct the Lunar Lander was given to the Elon Musk owned company. The lander would be used as a part of the US Space agency’s ambitious Artemis Programme, which would safely land two astronauts on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter Musk hailed NASA’s decision. “NASA Rules!!,” he wrote sharing a tweet that revealed that Starship has been selected for the project. In a subsequent tweet, he also reckoned that SpaceX was “honoured” to be part of the Artemis team.

We are honored to be part of the @NASAArtemis team — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2021

The Artemis is the first mission that would take humans to Moon since the Apollo 17 landing in 1972. Apart from Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origins and Defense Contractor Dynetics Inc. also participated in the bid. However, SpaceX which is already working closely with NASA experts during the HLS base period emerge as the ultimate winner of the contract.

"With this award, NASA and our partners will complete the first crewed demonstration mission to the surface of the Moon in the 21st century as the agency takes a step forward for women’s equality and long-term deep space exploration,” said Kathy Lueders, NASA's associate administrator for Human Explorations and Operations Mission Directorate. “This critical step puts humanity on a path to sustainable lunar exploration and keeps our eyes on missions farther into the solar system, including Mars.”

NASA's Moon mission

NASA has planned to send two American astronauts to the lunar surface in the first commercial human lander that will be built by Musk's SpaceX. The Starship is expected to have a spacious cabin and two airlocks for astronaut moonwalks. With a plan to make a fully reusable launch, a landing system is to be designed for travel to the Moon, Mars, and other destinations in space.

Image Credits: SpaceX/Tiwtter/ AP