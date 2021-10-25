Elon Musk Trolls Microsoft On Its 20th Anniversary In Latest Tweet; Twitterati Join Banter

Tech mogul Elon Musk is back with his witty jibes on Twitter and this time his target was technology hegemon Microsoft. Interestingly, the billionaire's jibes were timed perfectly as Microsoft is celebrating its 20th-anniversary today, on October 25. It was exactly on this day, that the first Windows XP was released before the world 20 years ago. Known for his prompting tweets, Musk this time wrote, "Macrohard >> Microsoft" and needless to say, the tweet soon watered the mouths of his followers who chimed in to amplify the banter.

Macrohard >> Microsoft — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2021

Once the hilarious tweet got public, even popular content creators like Matt Wallace and digital artist Boss Logic danced to Musk's tune and came out with a creation of their own. As of now, the tweet has garnered nearly one lakh likes and over seven thousand comments and over nine thousand retweets.

Elon Musk getting his net worth up to about double Bill Gates and then roasting Microsoft on twitter is classic 😂👍🏼 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 25, 2021

Mac'n'Cheese > Macintosh — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 25, 2021

The opposite of Microsoft Office is Macrohard Onfire — greg (@greg16676935420) October 25, 2021

Although, soon after mocking Microsoft's name, Musk tweeted again and praised the company's video-conferencing software Microsoft Teams. The tech billionaire wrote, "Although Teams is pretty good".

Although Teams is pretty good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2021

This is the second such instance this month when Musk has stirred the micro-blogging site as he recently posted a meme that featured a marketing blunder. Check Elon Musk's Tweet here:

Meanwhile, the software giant has partnered with semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as it plans to introduce software updates for Windows 11 users. It has been reported that some AMD systems were facing issues in maintaining system stability and efficiency as Windows 11 seemed to slow them down. In a recent update, Microsoft has started to launch fixes for the issues related to slower performance and a buggy experience on AMD-based computers, as per a press release issued by AMD.

AMD and Microsoft have earlier partnered on software updates to fix the issues that were being faced by Windows 11 users. Earlier, the chip manufacturing company mentioned that the issues can affect chips with more than eight cores and 65W TDP or higher. The errors were reported earlier this month when Windows 10 users on AMD-based machines upgraded to Windows 11 and performed resource-intensive tasks on the new operating system.

Image Credits: AP