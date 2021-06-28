Elon Musk's SpaceX Aims To Launch Starship's First Orbital Space Flight In July: Reports

Over the last year, SpaceX has completed many brief test flights of Starship prototypes, but entering orbit is the next phase in the rocket's development. The firm announced its plans for the trip in May, saying it will take off from its Texas facility and land off the coast of Hawaii. Elon Musk's SpaceX is all set to be "shooting for July" as they shall launch the company's Starship rocket into orbit, according to company president Gwynne Shotwell. Here is more information about it, read on to know.

SpaceX starship launch aimed for July 2021

According to Space News on Saturday, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell stated the firm was moving forward with plans for an orbital mission combining the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage from the company's Boca Chica (Texas) test facility. In the not-too-distant future, SpaceX will most likely make their maiden orbital attempt. The company is aiming for July, said Gwynne. She hopes they succeed, but she recognises how tough it is to accomplish their aim. She claimed that the firm is on the verge of flying that system, or at the very least trying its maiden orbital trip, in the near future.

According to the report, SpaceX last launched a Starship prototype on May 5, with the SN15 vehicle soaring to a height of 10 kilometres before landing successfully, a feat that had evaded four earlier prototypes in testing between December 2020 and March 2021.

While it looked like SpaceX was preparing a second suborbital flight of the spacecraft, the vehicle was instead relocated off the launch pad. SN16, another Starship prototype, has stayed at the factory. Since then, SpaceX has focused on preparations for the first orbital test flight.

The Super Heavy rocket would splash down 100 kilometres northwest of the Hawaiian island of Kauai in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Boca Chica. The starship would enter orbit but return after less than one orbit, splashing down 100 kilometres northwest of the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

SpaceX is working on a spacecraft called Starship that will transport freight and passengers to the moon and Mars. While SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets are partially reusable, Musk wants Starship to be entirely reusable, with quick turnaround times between missions and the only main expense being fuel.

IMAGE: SPACEX UNSPLASH