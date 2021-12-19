Last Updated:

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 52 Starlink Satellites Into Orbit In Record 11th Falcon Flight

To date, Elon Musk's company SpaceX has launched around 1,900 flat-panelled broadband satellites with just under 900 launched in 2021 alone.

Ajeet Kumar
SpaceX

SpaceX, on Saturday, has successfully launched 52 Starlink communication satellites into the Earth's orbit. "Deployment of 52 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX tweeted. Earlier in the day, SpaceX has launched its Falcon 9 rocket at 7:41 a.m. EST (1241 GMT, 04:41 a.m. local time) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Later, approximately nine minutes after liftoff, its first stage successfully landed on the 'Of Course I Still Love You droneship'. "We did just have a successful landing first stage landing," Space.com quoted Youmei Zhou, a propulsion engineer for SpaceX, as saying during a live launch broadcast.

"Our 98th overall landing of an orbital class rocket," he added. Notably, today's launch came nearly a month after the aerospace organisation launched 53 Starlink satellites from Florida.

 

30K more Starlink satellites approved 

It is pertinent to note that Falcon 9 has had its first-stage boosters launched into space as part of several missions, including five Starlink missions. To date, SpaceX has launched around 1,900 flat-panelled broadband satellites with just under 900 launched in 2021 alone. The aerospace company has also approved 30,000 more satellites, with the option for as many as 42,000.

The array of Starlink satellites is designed to provide high-speed internet coverage to users across the globe, particularly those in remote and rural areas. Besides, SpaceX also wants to conduct a dozen Starship tests next year and is aiming to progress towards launching commercial payloads by 2023.

Starship was hoping for the said test flight by the end of this year, but the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently announced that its environmental assessment of the launch will continue for the entirety of 2021. FAA's estimate that the assessment will end by December 2021, diminishing SpaceX's hope for a flight this year.

SpaceX starts hiring for Starlink in India

Elon Musk's company SpaceX has started recruiting people for its subsidiary in India. Starlink Country Director India at SpaceX Sanjay Bhargava announced the news of recruitment on his LinkedIn page. In the post, he said, “I am pleased to announce that we are now officially looking for two rockstars to join the Indian Subsidiary.”

The chief of Starlink in India has shared a post on LinkedIn, where he revealed the job descriptions for roles of Director of Rural Transformation and Executive Assistant in India. In the post, he informed that the position of Executive Assistant is not a chief of staff position and the Director Rural Transformation is a technical position. 

