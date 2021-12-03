Elon Musk's SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket Carrying 48 Starlink Satellites

Elon Musk’s aerospace company Space X successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a stack of 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky Earth observation satellites into orbit. Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:12 pm (EST). “The Falcon has landed,” SpaceX representatives said on a live broadcast on Thursday.

The liftoff has now marked the second upgraded batch of Starlink satellites to launch from Florida on the previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket. Nine minutes after the launch, the rocket’s first stage returned to Earth, touching down on SpaceX’s drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” for a successful upright landing. While taking to Twitter, SpaceX also confirmed the deployment of 48 Starlink satellites and BlackSky satellites.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/mvnvL25hrf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 2, 2021

30K more Starlink satellites approved

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Falcon 9 has had its first-stage boosters launched into space as part of several missions, including five Starlink missions. To date, SpaceX has launched around 1,900 flat-panelled broadband satellites with just under 900 launched in 2021 alone. The aerospace company has also approved 30,000 more satellites, with the option for as many as 42,000.

The array of Starlink satellites are designed to provide high-speed internet coverage to users across the globe, particularly those in remote and rural areas. Thursday’s flight is the third batch of SpaceX’s upgraded Starlink internet satellites, with two Earth-observing satellites for BlackSky. According to Space.com, the mission marks the second rideshare mission for BlackSky. The two satellites will now join eight others to help fill out BlackSky’s planned constellation.

Besides, SpaceX also wants to conduct a dozen Starship tests next year and is aiming to progress towards launching commercial payloads by 2023. Starship was hoping for the said test flight by the end of this year, but the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently announced that its environmental assessment of the launch will continue for the entirety of 2021. FAA's estimate that the assessment will end by December 2021, diminishing SpaceX's hope for a flight this year.

(Image: Twitter/AP)

