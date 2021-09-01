'Enigmatic' Brown Dwarf Cruising At 8,00,000 Kmph Detected In Milky Way: NASA

The large barred spiral galaxy, Milky Way is home to our solar system. In the latest scientific discoveries, a group of astronauts recorded the presence of a cold brown dwarf named WISEA J153429.75−104303.3 and nicknamed 'The Accident' in the home galaxy. The hazy dark disk consists of several satellite galaxies and other cosmic objects like 'brown dwarf,' which have increased in quantity in the past years.

"However, the number of known, very cold brown dwarf is slowly growing, with 50 confirmed or suspected Y dwarfs now catalogued," the Study reported.

The scientists continued to follow 'The Accident' to study the unusual set of properties that would explain the existence of such brown dwarfs. According to the study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, "New imaging data from Keck/MOSFIRE and HST/WFC3 shows that this object is one of the few faint proper motion sources known with J − ch2 >8 mag, indicating a very cold temperature consistent with the latest known Y dwarfs."

The Accident and its stunning speed

Of the coldest brown dwarfs, 'The Accident' received its name after it was coincidentally discovered. The observers at Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) spotted the dwarf after they looked past normal search lines. "Nonetheless, uncovering clear trends in colours and absolute magnitudes are proving elusive. WISE J085510.83−071442.5 (hereafter, WISE 0855−0714) is the fourth closest (sub)stellar system to the Sun and the coldest brown dwarf knew," the Study mentioned.

The astrophysicists noticed that, unlike other brown dwarfs, 'The Accident' had a faint infrared wavelength, which indicated that it was super cold and old. Additionally, they also traced bright colours, which indicated higher temperatures. Astronomers believed that the object defied the traditional patterns and was at least 10-13 billion years old. "It’s not a surprise to find a brown dwarf this old, but it is a surprise to find one in our backyard. We expected that brown dwarfs this old exist, but we also expected them to be incredibly rare," said Federico Marocco, the lead of the study.

Talking about the speed of the 'ultracold' brown dwarf, the astronomers informed, it is some 50 light-years away from our planet and is traversing at a speed of 8,00,000 kilometres per hour. "That’s much faster than all other brown dwarfs known to be at this distance from Earth, which means it has probably been careening around the galaxy for a long time, encountering massive objects that accelerate it with their gravity," Nasa said. The scientists now await further data to be produced after the detailed observation through the James Webb Space Telescope.

Brown dwarfs, why are they important?

As per NASA, brown dwarfs are parts of a binary system that have a size between that of a giant planet like Jupiter and that of a small star. A binary system is one in which two stars orbit around one another (just like the planets of our solar system orbit our star, the Sun). "In fact, most astronomers would classify any object with between 15 times the mass of Jupiter and 75 times the mass of Jupiter to be a brown dwarf," NASA explained. Astronomers detected few nearby brown dwarfs beginning from 1995. Explaining the necessity to study a brown dwarf, NASA said, "It is possible that a great deal of the mass in the universe is in the form of brown dwarfs, and since they do not give off much light, they could constitute part of the 'missing mass' problem faced by cosmology."

(Image Credits: @NASA/Twitter)