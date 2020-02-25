Two Entrepreneurs Find A Way To Develop Leather From Cactus Leaves

Leather products cause heavy damage to the environment and is one of the most significant contributors to climate change. According to PETA, the global leather industry accounts for more than a billion animal killings for raw materials. However, two entrepreneurs named Adrian Lopez Velarde and Marte Cazaraz have found the perfect alternative for it. Here is all you need to know about the new fabric that the entrepreneurs have developed.

Creating Cactus Leather: a new fabric using Cactus leaves

The company is called Adriano Di Marti, and they have successfully developed a new technique to create fabric using Cactus leaves. Cactus is known to be rugged, hard, thick, and pointy. When fully processed, it feels like genuine leather. As the vegan leather is created from a plant that grows in the desert with minimum moisture, it would not consume as much water.

Moreover, the brand has adopted to natural dyes for processing the Cactus leather that does not impact the environment. These natural dyes would also make the vegan leather last for almost a decade. The fabric is available in a variety of colours to suit your style. The best part about the Cactus leather is that it is partially biodegradable since it is created from a plant. It also means that the cactus leather will also be useful in reversing the effects of climate change.

In terms of pricing, the creators have set the Cactus leather on par with genuine leather. The brand has successfully fabricated car seats, bags, shoes and even apparels using vegan leather, which would be a viable option to tackle climate change on a global level. It is also an alternative for the faux leather that is used by the vegans thinking that it is sustainable since it is not made from animal sacrifice. However, using plastic is not the best alternative, and it is cactus leather that could be truly termed as vegan leather.

