ESA Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Shares Images Of Venice From Space; See Pictures

Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut with the European Space Agency has often left netizens mesmerised with the images taken from space. In his latest post, Pesquet has posted beautiful images of Venice from space on his Instagram account. Pesquet, presently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared pictures that show Italy’s floating city Venice.

Pictures of Venice from space

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet while sharing the pictures mentioned that Venice is known for its watery canals, bridges, and melodic gondoliers. He added, "the unsung heroes of Venice are actually thick wooden planks". He further explained that how, besides climate change, human movement stirring up the water is affecting the city. "That’s not an insult by the way, when the city was established, stakes of alder wood from nearby forests were driven deep into the lagoon to support construction." Pesquet added, "Salt water and a lack of air-hardened and protected this wood from damage and rot and most of the city's buildings still rely on these clever historic foundations". ESA astronaut further informed that earlier this month, a ban on large vessels was imposed which stopped cruise ships from entering the lagoon. Take a look at the post:

Since being posted on Instagram, the post has garnered over 84,237 likes and several reactions. Netizens, awestruck by the capture took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "Splendid". Another individual commented, "Magnifique". Check out some user reactions.

Last week, Thomas Pesquet had posted several breathtaking pictures of aurora on his Instagram account. He has also shared a timelapse video of the aurora shots alongside the caption, "If jumping isn't your vibe this week, how about a timelapse? Melanie has once again worked her magic on my aurora shots for a calming commute over Earth." A mesmerising view of aurora has left several netizens awestruck on the internet. The ESA astronaut has shared the pictures alongside the caption, "Another mesmerising aurora I will never tire of this sight from space, which means it's your job to say when."

IMAGE: Thom_Astro/Instagram