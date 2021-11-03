ESA To Develop Satellite Constellation For Monitoring Man-made Greenhouse Emissions

To keep track of climate change mitigation targets, a new space mission is launched to tackle carbon emissions from space. The latest space mission's announcement by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) was made at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) summit on November 2. Both the entities will assemble to develop a constellation of satellites called European CO2 Monitoring and Verification Support Capacity (CO2MVS) to keep a check on the man-made greenhouse gas emissions. According to Space.com's report, the project is being developed by the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT) and ESA.

Currently more than a trillion tonnes of ice is lost each year. The sooner Earth’s temperature is stabilised, the more manageable the impacts of ice loss will be.#EarthObservation satellites can help us track ice lost from the world’s glaciers: https://t.co/g7mGZEoyec#cop26 pic.twitter.com/g96qIU2eIK — ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) November 2, 2021

Purpose of satellite constellation

According to the statement by Copernicus representatives, the constellation, once fully developed, will be able to monitor carbon dioxide and methane, two of the most common greenhouse gases and will provide real-time data. The statement further revealed that this project is aimed to help the countries review their progress towards the net-zero target, which they pledged under the 2015 Paris Agreement. As per the representatives, the CO2MVS constellation is expected to be functional in the next five years i.e by 2026 and will be a 'game-changer' in the quest to curb greenhouse emissions.

Explaining the advantages to be offered by the CO2MVS constellation, company representatives stated that the climate researchers will be able to track individual sources, such as power plants and fossil fuel production sites, and their greenhouse emissions, unlike current satellites that are unable to do so.

Richard Engelen, deputy director of CAMS, said, "Since the start of the industrial revolution, we have seen carbon dioxide levels increase faster than ever before, and there is an increasing urgency to take real steps to make very significant emissions reductions. By providing globally consistent and high-quality data on anthropogenic emissions we can support policymakers with this enormous challenge", reported Space.com.

(Image: Unsplash)