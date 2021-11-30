ESA To Launch Two New Galileo Navigation Satellites Into Satnav Constellation On Dec 2

The European Space Agency (ESA) is gearing up to launch two more Galileo navigation satellites into the Satnav constellation on December 2. The launch, which will add to the 26 already installed satellites, will be carried out aboard a Soyuz spacecraft from the spaceport in French Guiana. According to the ESA, the forthcoming launch will be the 11th of Galileo series and will mark the 10-year-anniversary of the launch of first operational satellites in the Satnav constellation. Galileo is a European-made GPS system that serves over two billion users globally.

ESA gets a go-ahead for launch

After a Launch Readiness Review that began in October, the ESA has received a go-ahead for the launch of Galileo 27 and 28. The satellites, which have an operational life of 12 years, went through a busy launch campaign where the scientists performed initial dispenser ‘fit checks’ and fueling of the satellite with hydrazine that will be used to maneuver the satellites while in space. Ahead of the approval for the launch, the Arianespace-led team will review other factors including the status of the launcher, the launch facilities, the satellites, and the supporting ground infrastructure.

Europe's #Galileo #satnav satellites 27 and 28 are now encapsulated in their launch fairing and being added to the lower stages of Soyuz #VS26 for launch during the night of 1-2 December 👉 https://t.co/wLKeDcDbz6 pic.twitter.com/C0eEup4jAI — ESA (@esa) November 29, 2021

ESA looks to bring constellation to full operational capability

As per a statement by the agency, the new pair of satellites are the first of 'Batch 3', which comprises 12 satellites and will take the total number of satellites in the constellation to 38. These satellites are waiting for their launch since their commissioning in 2017 and are expected to bring the satellite constellation to its full operational capacity. ESA's motive behind expanding the constellation is considering the fact that some satellites might go out of operation after a few years leaving behind a scope for backup. As mentioned above, this launch will be conducted exactly one decade after the first launch of the Galileo navigation satellite, about which ESA said-

Ten years later Galileo is the most accurate satellite navigation system in the world and available on every recent smartphone and device. It is also two decades since satellite navigation was first introduced as a completely new activity in the European space sector.

In addition to this, the agency said that it has also commissioned a second generation of more powerful and flexible navigation satellites in order to ensure the future of the Galileo program.

(Image: Twitter/@esa)