Ex-SpaceX Engineer's 'cargo Fetching' Space Company Inversion Raises $10M In Seed Funding

The space industry just got a new player as an American startup Inversion raised $10 million in the seed funding round that closed on Tuesday, November 16. Based in Los Angeles, the company aims to develop capsules that would bring cargo from space back to Earth. According to an official release by Inversion, the funding was led by Spark Capital and witnessed participation of companies like Y Combinator, Embedded Ventures, Funders Club, Liquid 2 Ventures and others. Founded in January 2021, the company has made a big leap with massive funding in just a short span of time.

Opening up about the funding and company partners, CEO & Co-Founder of Inversion Justin Fiaschetti said as per the release-

Inversion is excited to have the support of these incredible partners to help us transform how humanity utilizes space. My Co-Founder, Austin Briggs, and I founded Inversion because there was a distinct gap in accessible down mass capability for the industry.

Inversion to develop capsule prototype by 2023, original by 2025

As per Fiaschetti, who is a former SpaceX engineer, the capital generated during the seed round will boost the process of capsule development. A report by SpaceNews revealed that the company is aiming at developing a prototype for demonstration by 2023 and will release a fully developed model by 2025. The space capsule named "arc" measures 4 feet in diameter and will provide services primarily in ferrying cargo from space, including those from the International Space Station. "Inversion has a relentless focus on simplifying operations and design to reduce technical risk and overall costs while also shortening timelines. The Arc capsule offers a no-frills design, innovating in key places to improve capabilities for Inversion's customers", said the company in its release.

In an interview with SpaceNews, Fiaschetti said that both private and governmental entities will be among its customers and suggested that the US military can use Inversion's services to store its cargo in orbit and get delivered to them wherever and whenever they want. Santo Politi, co-founder & General Partner of Spark Capital said, "Inversion is one of the very first to address the problem of the lack of return options in the space industry. They are taking a unique approach to an overlooked problem in a growing industry, with an incredibly strong team to lead the way and set the bar".

Image: Inversion