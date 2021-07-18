'First American To Orbit Earth': NASA Marks 100th Anniversary Of Astronaut John Glenn

National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA), on July 17, celebrated the 100th birthday of astronaut John Glenn. Born in Ohio, US, he was the first American to orbit the earth and eventually alter the history of human spaceflight. According to the US space agency, Glenn’s flight in 1962, showed the world that “America was a serious contender in the space race with the Soviet Union” wrote NASA in a statement.

“Glenn will always be remembered as the first American to orbit the Earth during those tentative, challenging, daring days when humans were just beginning to venture beyond the atmosphere that had nurtured them since the species began,” NASA said adding that his orbiting trip made him an instant hero.

According to NASA, Glenn was selected as one of the Mercury Seven, the first group of astronauts in the newly-formed NASA Manned Space Programme in 1959. The other six astronauts were Scott Carpenter, L. Gordon Cooper, Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Walter Schirra, Alan Shepard, and Donald "Deke" Slayton. Three years later, on February 20, 1962, piloting the Friendship 7 Mercury spacecraft, Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth. He circled the planet three times.

Glenn and linguistics

In addendum, it was Glenn who popularized the term glitch, which is derived from the Yiddish term glitsh meaning slippery place. “He wasn't by training a wordsmith like Shakespeare or a musician (who often change the way in which language is used through song) but change it he did," NASA said in a statement. Other words including “Chutzpah. Kibitz. Klutz. Maven. Schmooze. Tush," worked their way to the English lexicon because of Glenn.

Apart from being an astronaut, Glenn was also the United States Marine Corps aviator, engineer, businessman and politician. He also served as a fighter pilot during the world war, in Korea and China. The multi-talented personality passed away on December 8, 2016, at an age of 95 years.

“Glenn was described as "humble, funny, and generous" by Trevor Brown, dean of the John Glenn School of Public Affairs at Ohio State University, in a statement joined by the Glenn family. "Even after leaving public life, he loved to meet with citizens, school children in particular. He thrilled to music and had a weakness for chocolate."

All Images: NASA