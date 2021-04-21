First Human-monkey Chimaera Using Stem Cells Created By Salk Institute In America

Scientists have successfully created the first human-monkey chimaera. The research was published in the journal Cell on April 15 that described the first embryo containing both human and monkey cells. The study was conducted by Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte of America's Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Human-monkey Chimaera

The study was conducted on the previous work by the scientist Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte to take the next step in chimeric organisms. The organisms contain the cells from one or more species to understand the diseases and to control the shortage of donor organs. The embryos were grown in the lab for 20 days and they got destroyed. The researchers were able to detect human cells in 132 embryos after one day, and after ten days, 103 of those chimaeras were still continuing to develop. By day 19, there were only three embryos still alive. However, human cells were still identifiable throughout the time those embryos grew.

"These chimeric approaches could be really very useful for advancing biomedical research not just at the very earliest stage of life, but also the latest stage of life", he said.

For the study, the researchers used a fluorescent protein to mark human pluripotent stem cells. These stem cells develop into all the cell types in the body with a fluorescent protein and put these labelled stem cells into macaque embryos in Petri dishes. Scientists observed the cells from chimeric tissue had distinct transcriptomic profiles. According to the study, chimeric organisms could allow researchers an unprecedented glimpse into the earliest stages of human development.

Chimeric organisms contain human cells that could be used to generate cells and organs for transplantations in host species. These studies also constitute a new platform to study how specific diseases arise. Chimeric models of disease could be used to test the efficacy of drug compounds and obtain results that could help to reflect the response in humans. The scientists after this study will learn more about the biochemical pathways used by the cells in chimaeras like these. They also want to eventually use the chimaeras as research models for disease, drug screening etc..

The researchers have been trying to create ‘Chimeras’ since the 1970s. The experiments to combine non-human mammals, and human cells started in 2017. The experiment was led by Prof Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte of the Salk Institute in the US, who, in 2017, helped make the first human-pig hybrid.

(Image Credits:Weizhi Ji, Kunming University of Science and Technology)