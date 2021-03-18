First Images Of Cosmic Web Reveal Unsuspected Dwarf Galaxies Spawning Trillions Of Stars

In a first, scientists in France have detected incandescent filaments of hydrogen gas known as the cosmic web. The cosmic web is the building block of matter and contains gas on which galaxies are created. Although their existence has long been predicted by astronomers and experts of the field, it is the first time ever that the wave has been directly observed and captured on camera.

As per the researchers, the biggest surprise from the observation was simulations showing that the light came from billions of previously invisible -- and unsuspected -- dwarf galaxies spawning trillions of stars. The findings were published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

For this purpose, researchers used a 3D Spectrograph known as the MUSE instrument installed on the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile. Using the MUSE instrument, scientists then studied a region in the sky called the Hubble Ultra-Deep Field for some 140 hours, over eight months before they found the cosmic web.

What is a cosmic web?

According to NASA, "a cosmic web is the large-scale backbone of the cosmos, consisting primarily of the mysterious substance known as dark matter and laced with gas, upon which galaxies are built. Dark matter cannot be seen, but it makes up the bulk of the universe's material. The existence of a web-like structure to the universe was first hinted at in the 1985 Redshift Survey conducted at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. Since those studies, the grand scale of this filamentary structure has grown in subsequent sky surveys. The filaments form the boundaries between large voids in the universe".

