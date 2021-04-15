France To Participate In India’s Gaganyaan Mission; ISRO-CNES Ink Agreement

India and France achieved another historic milestone in their decades-old cooperation in the space sector after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced his country's participation in India’s Gaganyaan human space flight programme. The agreement was reached after the French Foreign Minister's visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) headquarters. The development was confirmed by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

ISRO-CNES sign agreement

As per sources, an Implementing Arrangement between ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) and French National Space Agency (CNES) for cooperation concerning the Human Spaceflight programme, specifically on sharing of expertise in space medicine, was exchanged during this visit. ISRO has asked CNES to help in preparations for the Gaganyaan missions and to serve as its single European contact in this domain.

"Under the terms of the agreement, CNES will train India's flight physicians and CAPCOM mission control teams in France at the CADMOS centre for the development of microgravity applications and space operations at CNES in Toulouse and at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne, Germany," the CNES said in an official statement.

As per news agency PTI, the agreement provides for the CNES to support the implementation of a scientific experiment plan on validation missions, exchange information on food packaging and the nutrition programme. Above all, it also provides for the use of French equipment designed by CNES, consumables and medical instruments by Indian astronauts and Indian crews.

"This cooperation could be extended in the future to parabolic flights operated by Novespace to test instruments and for astronaut training, as well as technical support for construction of an astronaut training centre in Bangalore," the CNES added.

The Gaganyaan-manned mission involves sending three Indians to space by the end of 2022. Its orbital spacecraft project was kicked off in August 2018 aiming to send astronauts from Indian soil to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022. However, the mission has been delayed due to the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

(With PTI Inputs)