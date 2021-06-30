Freedivers Have Oxygen Levels Lower Than Seals During Deep Dives, Study Finds

While the idea of diving into the depth of the ocean may be thrilling for many, it has its risks involved, researchers have said. In a study published recently, a team of researchers from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland found that people who dive unaided to depths of up to 350ft have brain oxygen levels lower than seals. Generally, people with this low amount of blood oxygen would faint but these divers are able to endure it. With these findings, the researchers are hoping to increase the safety of free divers while also derive new treatment for patients with cardiovascular conditions.

According to the researchers, the underwater free divers have physiology akin to those of other marine creatures including whales, seals, and dolphins while in water. It is worth mentioning that all marine creatures have anatomy suited for deep waters, including seals which have larger Red blood Cells than humans that help them in retaining oxygen underwater.

How was the study performed?

In the study, the team set out to understand how freedivers are able to withstand low oxygen levels during their deep dives. For this, they used a smartwatch-like device in the divers to measure their heart rate, blood volume and oxygen levels. In the aftermath, they found that the heart rate of the divers plunged to as low as 11 beats per minute and blood oxygenation levels dropped to just 25 per cent.

“We measured heart rates as low as 11 beats per minute and blood oxygenation levels, which are normally 98 per cent oxygenated, drop to 25 per cent, which is far beyond the point at 50 per cent at which we expect people to lose consciousness and equivalent to some of the lowest values measured at the top of Mount Everest,” said Dr Chris McKnight, one of the authors of the study.

'Their physiological reactions are so unique and the conditions they're exposed to are not easily replicated, so they offer a unique way of understanding how the body responds to low blood oxygen, low brain oxygenation and severe cardiovascular suppression," he added.

Representative Image: raxxan/Unsplash