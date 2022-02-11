French Researcher Luc Montagnier, Who Won Noble Prize For Co-discovery Of HIV, Passes Away

French researcher Luc Montagnier who won a noble prize for discovering HIV in 2008 has passed away. Luc Montagnier on Tuesday, February 8, died at the age of 89 years at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, AP reported citing local officials. Montagnier, a virologist, led the team that identified the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which causes AIDS.

Montagnier was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2008 for his work in identifying the virus that causes AIDS. He was born in 1932 in Chabris village in central France and died at the American Hospital of Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron in a written statement offered condolences to the family of Montagnier and paid tribute to him for his contribution to the fight against AIDS, according to AP. The first description of infectious viral RNA from the tobacco mosaic virus by Fraenkel-Conrat and Gierer and Schramm inspired him to become a virologist in 1957.

Luc Montagnier joined CNRS

French researcher Luc Montagnier started with the foot and mouth virus and in Kingsley Sanders’ laboratory at Carshalton near London, he for the first time identified an infectious double-stranded RNA from cells infected with the murine encephalomyocarditis virus, a small single-stranded RNA virus. Luc Montagnier joined the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) in 1960 and became head of the Pasteur Institute’s virology department in 1972, as per the AP report. His involvement in studying about AIDS started in 1982, when the information about a transmissible agent, possibly a virus, was circulated. At that time, few cases had been detected in France, however, it grabbed the attention of the group of young clinicians and immunologists.

Montagnier and Barre-Sinoussi awarded 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine

In 1983, a working group led by Montagnier and Barre-Sinoussi at the Pasteur Institute isolated the virus that would later become HIV. American scientist Robert Gallo claimed to have found the same virus at the same time which led to a disagreement over the credit. The United States and France settled the dispute and Montagnier was later credited as the discoverer of the virus while Gallo was named as the creator of the first test. Luc Montagnier was awarded the 2008 Nobel Prize in medicine with colleague Francoise Barre-Sinoussi. Montagnier was recently criticised for his false claims about the origin of COVID-19.

