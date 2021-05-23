Last Updated:

From Madrid To Delhi, Here Are Some Stunning Pictures Of Cities Taken At Night From Space

From perfectly planned lanes of Chicago to glinting buildings of Paris. Here is how the world's leading cities look at night from space. See pictures.

Cities at night
1/12
NASA

Brussels and Antwerp: Both the Belgian cities are situated at a distance of 26 kilometres. In the pic, the brightly lit capital city is seen at the top while its seemingly twin town is seen down.

Cities at night
2/12
NASA

Paris: The photograph shows glinting lanes of the French Capital. The pic also showcases why Paris is nicknamed 'City of Lights' 

Cities at night
3/12
NASA

Dubai: The Emirati city is known for its ultra-modern architecture and opulent shopping centres. In the picture, one could easily see the artificially created Palm Islands. 

Cities at night
4/12
NASA

Madrid: The high-resolution picture of the Spanish capital, shows details of the city's street lights and the surrounding area. 

Cities at night
5/12
NASA

Delhi. The Indian capital is a massive metropolitan hub in the country’s north. In the picture, one could see the hustle and bustle of the city after sunset.

Cities at night
6/12
NASA

San Francisco: The city is the financial and cultural centre of Northern California. In the picture, one could see a lit Oakland Bay bridge. 

Cities at night
7/12
NASA

Bangalore: This South Indian city is known for its nightlife. The picture captures the light emitted from the city’s high rise building and tech hubs.

Cities at night
8/12
NASA

Rome: The Italian capital has been a major human settlement for almost three millennia. The radial pattern of highways in the picture echoes the ancient saying that “all roads lead to Rome"

Cities at night
9/12
NASA

London: The British capital is known for its history stretching to Roman times. In the picture, River Thames could be seen cutting through the city's heart. 

Cities at night
10/12
NASA

Istanbul: Historically known as Constantinople, the Turkish city connects two continents. Here, on the left is the European half while on the right is the Asian half of the city. 

Cities at night
11/12
NASA

Tokyo: The Japanese capital is known for its mix of modernity and tradition. In the picture, the centrally lit part of the city stands out from the rest of the metropolitan. 

Cities at night
12/12
NASA

Chicago: One of the most planned cities in the world, the layout of Chicago is based on 'Burnham plan'. The picture shows neat design of the US city. 

