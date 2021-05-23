From Madrid To Delhi, Here Are Some Stunning Pictures Of Cities Taken At Night From Space

Quick links:
Brussels and Antwerp: Both the Belgian cities are situated at a distance of 26 kilometres. In the pic, the brightly lit capital city is seen at the top while its seemingly twin town is seen down.
Paris: The photograph shows glinting lanes of the French Capital. The pic also showcases why Paris is nicknamed 'City of Lights'
Dubai: The Emirati city is known for its ultra-modern architecture and opulent shopping centres. In the picture, one could easily see the artificially created Palm Islands.
Madrid: The high-resolution picture of the Spanish capital, shows details of the city's street lights and the surrounding area.
Delhi. The Indian capital is a massive metropolitan hub in the country’s north. In the picture, one could see the hustle and bustle of the city after sunset.
San Francisco: The city is the financial and cultural centre of Northern California. In the picture, one could see a lit Oakland Bay bridge.
Bangalore: This South Indian city is known for its nightlife. The picture captures the light emitted from the city’s high rise building and tech hubs.
Rome: The Italian capital has been a major human settlement for almost three millennia. The radial pattern of highways in the picture echoes the ancient saying that “all roads lead to Rome"
London: The British capital is known for its history stretching to Roman times. In the picture, River Thames could be seen cutting through the city's heart.
Istanbul: Historically known as Constantinople, the Turkish city connects two continents. Here, on the left is the European half while on the right is the Asian half of the city.
Tokyo: The Japanese capital is known for its mix of modernity and tradition. In the picture, the centrally lit part of the city stands out from the rest of the metropolitan.